I Will Fight Against VAT Increment — Akin Alabi Assures Nigerians

Akin Alabi, member of the House of Representatives has assured Nigerians that he would fight against the proposed increase on Value Added Tax(VAT).

The lawmaker, who is also the owner of Nairabet, an indigenous sports betting company said this in reaction to report that the federal government plans yo increase VAT from 5% to 7.2%.

The lawmaker said that VAT has not been increased yet but still a proposal that would still go through the floor of the National Assembly.

Read Also: From 2020, Nigerians To Be Charged VAT For Every Online Transaction — FG

His words: I stand against the PROPOSED increase of VAT. For your information, it has not been increased yet. It is a proposal by the executive which will have to be debated on the floor of the National Assembly. I will argue against it and I’m sure it will be thrown out.