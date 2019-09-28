‘I Will Give Tacha N50M’ – Sex Therapist, Jaruma Empire

by Temitope Alabi
Jaruma and Tacha
Nigerian sex therapist Jaruma and disqualified Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha

Sex Therapist, Jaruma, has just taken to social media to announce that she wants to give Tacha N50 million.

Jaruma who was an avid supporter of Tacha when she was in the house, has since deleted all of Tcaha’s post on her wall since the disqualification.

Read Also: I Begged God For Normal Vagina Delivery – Nigerian Sex Therapist Jaruma

Jaruma who just welcomed a set of Twins posted a video showing wads of UAE currency, Dirham, and wrote

Sweetheart @symply_tacha come home U will use this N50,000,000 million naira to EXPAND ur @everythingtacha brand
.
Dear friends, I did not forsake Tacha & I will NEVER abandon her! I only took my time to analyze the whole situation & the fact is that she has no one else but us
.
Always remember that @symply_tacha Mother is Late so please, please, I beg you to allow her to heal & allow her to lick her wounds

View this post on Instagram

#Jaruma says she wants to give #Tacha N50m…..

A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial) on

Tags from the story
Jaruma Empire, Tacha
0

You may also like

LG worker arrested for assaulting 15 year old girl

Senate Stops EFCC from Investigating Police Pension Fraud

UN set up Trust Fund to help Boko Haram Victims in Borno

Nigerian Army laments the poor state of the military prisons

90 Nigerians deported from South Africa

Nigerian troops kill 14 Boko Haram terrorists, rescue 30 civilians

2019: Emir Sanusi warns Nigerians against electing uneducated leaders

Lagos State: Baales elevated to Obas

Facts you did not know about the River Nile

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *