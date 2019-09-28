‘I Will Give Tacha N50M’ – Sex Therapist, Jaruma Empire

Sex Therapist, Jaruma, has just taken to social media to announce that she wants to give Tacha N50 million.
Jaruma who was an avid supporter of Tacha when she was in the house, has since deleted all of Tcaha’s post on her wall since the disqualification.
Read Also: I Begged God For Normal Vagina Delivery – Nigerian Sex Therapist Jaruma
Jaruma who just welcomed a set of Twins posted a video showing wads of UAE currency, Dirham, and wrote
Sweetheart @symply_tacha come home U will use this N50,000,000 million naira to EXPAND ur @everythingtacha brand
.
Dear friends, I did not forsake Tacha & I will NEVER abandon her! I only took my time to analyze the whole situation & the fact is that she has no one else but us
.
Always remember that @symply_tacha Mother is Late so please, please, I beg you to allow her to heal & allow her to lick her wounds