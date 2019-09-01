‘I Will Not Interfere With Operations Of EFCC’ – President Buhari

President Buhari has made a pledge never to interfere with the operations of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) whose aim is to uncover and prosecute corrupt public officials in the country.

Buhari made this known on Saturday at the graduation of 328 cadets of the Detective Superintendent Course 8 of the EFCC.

The parade took place at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) parade ground, Ribadu Campus, Kaduna.

The President also assured the nation that his administration will offer the EFCC all the necessary support to ensure effective discharge of its responsibilities.