I Will Waive My Constitutional Immunity In Order To Stand Trial: Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, says he would readily waive his constitutional immunity to “enable the most robust adjudication” of several baseless allegations, insinuation and falsehoods against his person and office.

The vice president said this in a tweet he personally shared on Wednesday afternoon.

He said “In the past few days, a spate of reckless and malicious falsehoods have been peddled in the media against me by a group of malicious individuals.

“The defamatory and misleading assertions invented by this clique had mostly been making the social media rounds anonymously.

Read Also: Osinbajo Is Vice President(Academics): Ganduje’s Aide Declares

“I have today instructed the commencement of legal action against two individuals, one Timi Frank and another Katch Ononuju, who have put their names to these odious falsehoods.

“I will waive my constitutional immunity to enable the most robust adjudication of these claims of libel and malicious falsehood,” he said