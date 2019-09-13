I Would Rather Be Dead In Ditch Than Congratulate Buhari: Fani-Kayode

A former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode on Friday said he would rather be dead in a ditch, than congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari, over his victory at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal(PEPT).

Buhari’s victory at the February 23rd presidential election was on Wednesday upheld by Elections Tribunal while dismissing the petition of the Atiku Abubakar and his party, the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) over Buhari’s eligibility to contest the election.

After the judgement, many political players and private citizens sent congratulatory messages to the president, including PDP governor, Nyesom Wike of Rivers state.

Speaking on Friday, the former minister said it was choice of anyone who chose to congratulate Buhari, but he would rather be dead than to do so.

His words: Whether you are a councillor, LGA Chairman, Governor or private citizen, anyone that chooses to congratulate Buhari is free to do so. Speaking for myself, I would rather be “dead in a ditch” (apologies to @BorisJohnson) than congratulate a man that rigged his way to power!