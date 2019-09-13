“I Would Rather Die Than Congratulate Buhari”: Femi Fani-Kayode

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted once again to the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Election Tribunal.

Femi Fani-Kayode
Femi Fani-Kayode and President Muhammadu Buhari

Recall that after the victory of President Buhari at the tribunal, the former minister revealed that he was not surprised with the outcome as the court had also been rigged like the election.

Reacting this morning again, the staunch critic of the president expressed that anyone could congratulate the president like Governor Nyesom Wike did, but he would rather be ‘dead in a ditch’ than congratulate President Buhari.

See his tweet below:

