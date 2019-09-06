‘I Would Rather Die Than Delay Brexit Beyond October’ – UK Prime Minister

by Temitope Alabi
Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson

UK’s Prime Minister, Boris Johnson has said he has no plans of delaying UK’s exit from the European Union beyond October 2019, stating that he’d “rather be dead in a ditch” than do that.

Johnson made this known while briefing journalists, following his speech in the presence of police recruits in West Yorkshire where he said, “I’d rather be dead in a ditch” than ask the EU for a Brexit delay.

“We must come out of the EU on October 31,” the Conservative leader said, just hours after suffering a fresh blow with the resignation of his brother from government.

The speech, however, came to an end following the collapse of a police cadet standing behind him.

Johnson began work as the Prime Minister in July with promises to deliver Brexit in all circumstances.

