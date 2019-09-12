“Iceberg Slim’s Manhood Is Not Big: Juliet Ibrahim (Video)

Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim recently claimed that her ex-boyfriend, Iceberg Slim’s manhood is not exactly as big as many people think.

The actress, who had an exclusive interview with host of the Delay Show, Deloris Frimpong Manso alias Delay in the penultimate week, reacted to a viral photo he posted showing off his massive egg plant.

Information Nigeria recalls Ibrahim also discussed how she caught Iceberg having an affair with his ex-girlfriend, which she got wind of and her worst fears was confirmed when this girl told her [Juliet] to stay away from her man.

Watch the video below: