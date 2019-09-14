ICPC Seals Off Amaju Pinnick’s Mansion In Lagos (Photos)

by Eyitemi
Amaju Pinnick House under seal
Amaju Pinnick’s house under seal

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission(ICPC) has announced that the antigraft commission has sealed off the Lagos Mansion of Amaju Pinnick, president of the Nigerian Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick.

Also, the commission said the Abuja home of Shehu Diko, vice President of Nigeria Football Federation(NFF) and Chairman of League Management Company of Nigeria, has been placed under investigation.

The announcement was via the official Twitter handle of the commission.

See tweet below:

ICPC places under investigation, a mansion belonging to Amaju Pinnick, President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) located in Park View Estate, Lagos.#Thread #DoTheRightThing #IntegrityPays pic.twitter.com/2g5zvRvVQj

— ICPC Nigeria (@ICPC_PE) September 13, 2019

The Commission has also placed a mansion in Maitama, Abuja, belonging to Shehu Dikko, 2nd Vice President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and Chairman of League Management Company of Nigeria, under investigation.#DoTheRightThing #IntegrityPays pic.twitter.com/aBqzWOxogJ

— ICPC Nigeria (@ICPC_PE) September 13, 2019

Tags from the story
Amaju Pinnick, ICPC, NFF
