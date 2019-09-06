If Anything Happens To Governor David Umahi, All Hell Will Break Loose: Fani Kayode Fumes

by Eyitemi
Fani Kayode, a former minister for aviation, has warned that if anything happens to the Governor of Ebonyi state, David Umahi, or any of his family, then all hell will break loose.

Fani Kayode made this known via his Twitter handle, after announcing that the Abuja home of the governor was raided by policemen barely 24 hours after announcing that the activities of Fulani herdsmen were banned in South East.

His words:

“24 hours after announcing that the activities of Fulani herdsmen were banned in SE, the Abuja home of Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi was raided by policemen. The signal is clear but let those who sent it know that if anything happens to Umahi or his family all hell will break loose.”

