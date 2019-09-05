“If I want To Have Sex With Khafi, I Will” – Omashola (Video)

by Amaka

A video circulating captures the moment BBNaija housemate, Omashola was discussing about his blossoming friendship with Khafi.

Omashola and Khafi
BBNaija housemate, Omashola and Khafi

 

The duo have grown so close ever since Gedoni’s exit from the reality show.

Omashola and Khafi were also paired to perform as a team during the Darling hair challenge.

Their friendship has left many confused on the sudden closeness between the two and now, Omashola’s utterance has only worsened it.

The ‘Warri Pikin’, who was spotted on camera talking about having sexual relations with Khafi, said he can do it if he wants to without a care in the world.

Watch the video below:

