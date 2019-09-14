‘If Nigeria Calls, I Will Answer’ – Vincent Enyeama

Former Nigeria goalkeeper and captain, Vincent Enyeama, who resigned from the National team after his clash with former Super Eagles coach, Sunday Oliseh, in 2015, maybe ready to make a return to the National team.

In an interview with Brila FM on Friday, September 13th, Enyeama stated that should the country call for his services, he would oblige them.

“I cannot say no to Nigeria, that’s the truth. If Nigeria tells me today ‘Vincent, we have goalkeeping problem; we need you’, I will be there. I can’t say no” he said

He continued saying after he left the team, no one from NFF has reached out to ask him to overturn his decision and return to the Eagles.

“Since I left Nigerian football in 2015, no one has contacted me,” he said