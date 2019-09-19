If Osinbajo Doesn’t Resign, He Would Soon Be Asked To Wash Toilets: Fani-Kayode

by Valerie Oke
Fani-Kayode
Femi Fani-Kayode

Femi Fani-Kayode, a former minister of aviation on Thursday said that if Vice President Yemi Osinbajo doesn’t resign within six months, he would soon be asked to wash toilets.

This reaction follows reports that Osinbajo has been stripped of some of his powers from some Federal Government agencies under his supervision.

Although the former minister did not mention the vice president’s name, it is obvious that he was referring to him.

In a tweet on Thursday, Fani Kayode accused Osinbajo of selling his soul, betraying his tribe, region and people.

Read Also: Yemi Osinbajo Has Disappointed Nigerians: Reno Omokri

He tweeted: “If the short man doesn’t resign within 6 months they will soon be sending him to wash toilets. You came in on the same ticket, u sold your soul, you betrayed your people, your tribe, your region, and your faith and you sucked your boss’ rectum for 4 yrs! Look at what you got in return! Shame on u!”

 

Tags from the story
femi fani kayode, Yemi Osinbajo
0

You may also like

Power Generation Improves To 4,285 Megawatts – TCN

36 Defected Rep Members Ask NJC To Dismiss Judge For Alleged Bias

The Day Nigerian Senate Passed 46 Bills In Ten Minutes

I'm innocent of all fraud allegations against me - Saraki

I’m innocent of all fraud allegations against me – Saraki

Checkout Barack Obama’s final tweets as @POTUS

Senate Presidency: South West APC Senators-elect Queue Behind Lawan

Jonathan: My Legacies Will Outlive My Administration

VP Yemi Osinbajo

#FathersDay: Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Shares What Makes One A Father

Corruption Alleged: I’m Ready To Assist EFCC In Its Investigation – Toyin Saraki

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *