If You Are Broke, Date Broke Girls: Toke Makinwa Tells Guys

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular media personality, Toke Makinwa has advised broke guys to stop complaining about girls who only date rich guys.

Toke Makinwa
Popular On-air Personality, Toke Makinwa

According to her, no matter how much a lady likes money, there’s always a guy willing to meet her needs.

Also Read: Toke Makinwa Shades Nigerians After Insensitive Xenophobic Tweets

In a series of tweets, Toke Makinwa wrote:

In the follow up tweets, she advised people to stay in their class. She tweeted:

 

Tags from the story
Toke Makinwa
0

You may also like

“You still need to be his chic even though you are his wife” – Paul Adefarasin Wife says as Nigerians Reacts On Twitter

[Advice Needed] She Does Not Want To Meet My Parents. What Do I Do?

Relationships: 5 Signs That You’re Dating A Womanizer

Top 10 Tips For C-Section Recovery

10 Signs Your Marriage Is About To Hit The Rock

8 Things You Should Never Be Caught Saying To A Mom Of An Only Child

Rita Domi

Why We Need To Make Something Out Of Whatever Life Throws At Us: Rita Dominic

6 Twisted, Confusing Things ALL Master Emotional Manipulators Do

For Ladies – Tips To Say What You Mean In A Relationship

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *