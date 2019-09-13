If You Are Broke, Date Broke Girls: Toke Makinwa Tells Guys

Popular media personality, Toke Makinwa has advised broke guys to stop complaining about girls who only date rich guys.

According to her, no matter how much a lady likes money, there’s always a guy willing to meet her needs.

In a series of tweets, Toke Makinwa wrote:

Listening to this guy curse a lady our cos according to him “she’s a money girl”. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 there’s enough problems in the world, if she’s not for you, jump and pass. Stop getting angry when people are honest about themselves — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) September 13, 2019

In the follow up tweets, she advised people to stay in their class. She tweeted:

Let money girls date money guys, stop disturbing us, it is not by force. If she’s not what you are looking for pls leave her and stop being salty 🤣 — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) September 13, 2019