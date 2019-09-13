If You Are Broke, Date Broke Girls: Toke Makinwa Tells Guys

Popular media personality, Toke Makinwa has advised broke guys to stop complaining about girls who only date rich guys.
According to her, no matter how much a lady likes money, there’s always a guy willing to meet her needs.
In a series of tweets, Toke Makinwa wrote:
Listening to this guy curse a lady our cos according to him “she’s a money girl”. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 there’s enough problems in the world, if she’s not for you, jump and pass. Stop getting angry when people are honest about themselves
— Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) September 13, 2019
In the follow up tweets, she advised people to stay in their class. She tweeted:
Let money girls date money guys, stop disturbing us, it is not by force. If she’s not what you are looking for pls leave her and stop being salty 🤣
— Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) September 13, 2019
There are men that are motivated by women who love money, it makes them work harder. I have guy friends who say I work as hard as I do because of the woman I married, whatever works for you just stop with all the insults.
— Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) September 13, 2019