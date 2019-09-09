If You Don’t Have Faith, You Are Just An Entertainer To God: Reno Omokri

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular social media evangelist, Reno Omokri has dished out another of his famous life lesson as he talks about how Christians should pray.

According to the social media evangelist, people pray with ‘big words’ unknown to them, God does not look at words. He expressed that God is only interested in the faith of the person praying.

The social media crusader cum politician expressed that if someone throws himself/herself up and down, speak in tongues without faith, the person is just an entertainer before God.

