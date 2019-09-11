If You Give Everybody, You Will Become Broke Too: Comedian AY

Popular comedian Ayo Makun otherwise known as AY Comedian has lamented on why people fail to understand that if everybody gets what he begs for from people then the giver would soon become broke.

Speaking in an Instagram post, the humour merchant further explained that it is only in Nigeria that ones N1m will attract 20 friends and family with 100k problems each.

His words:

From not wanting to disappoint anybody, people consistently expect u to PLEASE everyone. It’s only in Nigeria your 1Million Naira will attract 20 friends & family with 100k problems each? Why do they always fail to understand that if you give everybody, u will become BROKE too?

See what he posted below: