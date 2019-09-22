If You Think Southerner Will Be President In 2023, You Are A Fool: Fani Kayode

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has expressed that the next president of Nigeria will come from the Northern part of Nigeria.

The former minister expressed that anyone who believes that a southerner will be president in 2023 is a fool.

Also Read: “I Would Rather Die Than Congratulate Buhari”: Femi Fani-Kayode

He expressed that for a southerner to become the next president, there is a need for restructuring of the country. He expressed that for the next 20 years, the President of Nigeria will be from all the Northerner geopolitical zones.

See his tweet below:

Hear this and hear it well. Anyone that believes that a southerner will be President in 2023 is a fool. The north has ALREADY decided to keep power for the next 20 years and sadly there is NOTHING we can do about it. The only hope for the south is RESTRUCTURING or SEPARATION. — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) September 22, 2019