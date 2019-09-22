If You Think Southerner Will Be President In 2023, You Are A Fool: Fani Kayode

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has expressed that the next president of Nigeria will come from the Northern part of Nigeria.

Femi Fani kayode
Femi Fani Kayode

The former minister expressed that anyone who believes that a southerner will be president in 2023 is a fool.

Also Read: “I Would Rather Die Than Congratulate Buhari”: Femi Fani-Kayode

He expressed that for a southerner to become the next president, there is a need for restructuring of the country. He expressed that for the next 20 years, the President of Nigeria will be from all the Northerner geopolitical zones.

See his tweet below:

