If You Want To Smell Marriage Again, Avoid Men Who Are Morally Bankrupt: Nollywood Actor Advices Juliet Ibrahim

Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has taken to his Instagram page to advise his colleague, Juliet Ibrahim, to avoid men who he describes as ”morally bankrupt” if she is willing to smell marriage again.

Read Also: Celebrity Week In Review: Lilian Esoro In Trouble, Juliet Ibrahim And Other Major Breakups

The controversial actor went on to advice the screen diva that it is better to be in a relationship with a broke man than one who cheats.

Read what he wrote below: