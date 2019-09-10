If You Want To Smell Marriage Again, Avoid Men Who Are Morally Bankrupt: Nollywood Actor Advices Juliet Ibrahim

Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has taken to his Instagram page to advise his colleague, Juliet Ibrahim, to avoid men who he describes as ”morally bankrupt” if she is willing to smell marriage again.
The controversial actor went on to advice the screen diva that it is better to be in a relationship with a broke man than one who cheats.
Read what he wrote below:
@julietibrahim If you want to smell MARRIAGE again, avoid men who are morally bankrupt… 🍌🍌My #dear, a man that can CHEAT on you for years without you knowing is morally bankrupt, 🙄its even better to be in a #relationship with a #boyfriend that is BROKE, 🤷♂️because, one day, God will open doors for him, than a comfortable man that is morally bankrupt, 🤣 i prophecy to every woman reading this, may your future #husband never eat and swim in the valley of moral bankruptcy.🙄