‘If You Write Anything Bad About Kaduna On Social Media, We Will Get You’ – El-Rufai

by Temitope Alabi
Governor El-rufai
Kaduna State Governor El-rufai

Governor Nasir El-Rufai during his speech at the book launch of socio-economic and political commentator, JJ Omojuwa, has issued a warning to social media users.

President Buhari’s media aide, Bashir Ahmed, via his Twitter page confirmed that the Kaduna state Governor warned social media users against writing unfavourable things about Kaduna state.

Bashir Ahmed Tweet
Bashir Ahmed Tweet

Bashir in no time came under massive attack from many online and responding to all the attack, he again tweeted;

Mr. Man whatever sound the tweet gives you, that’s the actual sound of it. The Governor has spoken, it’s now up to you to decide whether to be careful or to be reckless when tweeting about his State. Good luck!

Bashir Ahmed Tweet
Bashir Ahmed Tweet
