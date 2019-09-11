‘If You Write Anything Bad About Kaduna On Social Media, We Will Get You’ – El-Rufai

Governor Nasir El-Rufai during his speech at the book launch of socio-economic and political commentator, JJ Omojuwa, has issued a warning to social media users.

President Buhari’s media aide, Bashir Ahmed, via his Twitter page confirmed that the Kaduna state Governor warned social media users against writing unfavourable things about Kaduna state.

Read Also: ”Why you will have serious mental health problems, If you believe everything that comes out of the Nigerian Senate” – El Rufai

Bashir in no time came under massive attack from many online and responding to all the attack, he again tweeted;