If Your Boyfriend Is Stingy, Always Be On Your Period – Lady Advises

by Eyitemi
File photo of man and woman

A Twitter user @toolzbabe has set social media of fire after advising ladies to always be on their menstrual period if they have a stingy boyfriend.

In reaction to this, most comments have been asking if sex is the only thing a lady has to offer in a relationship while some say if she is always on her monthly flow, other girls would be willing to give free of charge. What do you think???

Her words:

If your boyfriend is stingy, pls always be on your period. In fact, become the woman with the issue of blood. just don’t say I told u so

What she tweeted below:

Reactions:

If your boyfriend is stingy .. Get a job

— Mhiss latifah (@Mhiss_latifah) September 25, 2019

Story..Once I know your period date ..I will calculate it myself ..She thought me how to calculate it

— BBWLover&GamePunter (@ilovebbwpuntin2) September 24, 2019

Is sex the only thing she has to offer?

— Tizzle (@papi_tizzle) September 24, 2019

If you’re always on your period,another babe would give him and put jara unto…
Dey there

— Strong person ™ ❁ (@Am_olanrewaju) September 24, 2019

