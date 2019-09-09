Igbos Are Too Arrogant And Highly Disrespectful Wherever They Go: Joe Igbokwe

Joe Igbokwe, an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, has caused a stir online following his remark about the Igbos during an interview on Sunday.

During his interview with Lagos Metro Media, Igbokwe was asked on his thoughts about the renewed xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

The APC Lagos chapter spokesman said:

“Only an arrogant tribe like the Igbos will invade another’s tribe hometown in large numbers and demand equality and the ownership of the homeland.

When Igbos go to other people’s country and state, they make no efforts to accommodate their host culture or respect them.

Ndigbo needs to change and improve some of their mentality by respecting other people’s culture and lives whenever they find themselves in another zone outside theirs.

When I say I’m not Igbo, they start coming after me.”