Ihedioha Drags Okorocha To Court Over Crisis In Imo

Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo state has filed a lawsuit against Rochas Okorocha, over the accusation that the former governor for heating up the state.

According to Ihedioha, Okorocha “has consistently been in the deplorable habit of fomenting trouble and inciting your supporters to disobey the government of the day.”

In the suit, with reference no: OW/MISC.79/2019, filed at the Owerri district of the Magistrate Court, Ihedioha said Okorocha “has been in the habit of making seditious and inciting statements against the government even on air using your Radio station (Reach FM0, which is widely listened to in Owerri and beyond.”

The Attorney General is the complainant in the suit while Okorocha is the defendant.

Ihedioha also alleged that Okorocha, “instead of representing your constituents who purportedly elected you into the senate in Abuja, spend your time in Owerri, Imo state, cavorting with your retinue of well-armed thugs and urchins referred to as ‘Ohaji boys’

“That on or about the 28th of August, a Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, who also doubles as the Chairman of the Task Force on Recovery of Government Property in the person of Jasper Ndubuaku, who came to serve court processes at your Spibat residence, was viciously attacked and beaten to an inch of his life by the thugs and armed men on your order.”

The court, in the summons, asked Okorocha to appear on 8th of October to answer to the charges.

Okorocha, while reacting to the summons, described the action as embarrassing and one of the many actions taken by his successor to step on his toes.

According to Okorocha, the summons, coming barely two days after Ihedioha denied ordering for his arrest, had confirmed the governor’s resolve to clamp down on him, his family and business interests.

As relating his duty in Abuja to consistently be in Owerri, Okorocha said that between May 29, 2019 when he left office and now, he had visited Imo only once, adding that he was not in Imo when the task force chairman took about 700 thugs to invade his home.

The former governor said Ihedioha was only worried his rising popularity since leaving office and described the court case as a very bad example.