Ike Complains To Tacha About His Relationship With Mercy (Video)

by Amaka

BBNaija housemate, Ike was on Thursday seen complaining bitterly to Tacha about how he feels about his relationship with his love interest, Mercy.

Mercy and Ike
Big Brother Naija housemates, Mercy and Ike

During the conversation after the wager task, Ike vented out his anger to Tacha about Mercy’s attitude towards him, stating that he feels that she wants him to have a strike and leave the house.

The gangsta boy claimed that the curvy video vixen is ‘Bipolar’ which only makes their relationship more complicating.

In his words,

“I am tired of seeing the same thing over and over again. I’m tired of being the bigger person in this relationship.

“Mercy wants me to go out of this house, she gives me trouble. Don’t try to finesse me and think you are in control. We are all adults in this house

“I don’t know how to be in a relationship and she’s making it very difficult, if it was not in this house what you would see would be a different thing,” he said.

Tacha, who only listened while he poured out his mind, tried to calm him down, adding that it is harder to be in a relationship in the BBNaija house than outside.

Read Also: #Assurance2020: See The Moment Davido Proposed To Chioma (Video)

Watch the video below:

 

Tags from the story
ike, mercy, Tacha
0

You may also like

Peter Okoye To Make Movie Debut In Genevieve Nnaji’s Project ‘lion Heart’

Basketmouth Wows Comedy Central Fans At Parker’s

Tonto Dikeh explains why she dressed like a man to son’s school (Read Why)

Fans talk about Simi’s breasts after she shared these photos

Eldee Going To The Seminary Soon?

It’s True Wizkid Helped My Career – Duncan Mighty

BBNaija Housemate Nina Is Making Money And Here Is Proof (Photos)

BigVal Tells Ms Bukola: “I’m Not The Only Guy Sleeping With You”

Billionaire Femi Otedola chills with his daughter Temi in Lagos (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *