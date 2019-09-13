Ike Complains To Tacha About His Relationship With Mercy (Video)

BBNaija housemate, Ike was on Thursday seen complaining bitterly to Tacha about how he feels about his relationship with his love interest, Mercy.

During the conversation after the wager task, Ike vented out his anger to Tacha about Mercy’s attitude towards him, stating that he feels that she wants him to have a strike and leave the house.

The gangsta boy claimed that the curvy video vixen is ‘Bipolar’ which only makes their relationship more complicating.

In his words,

“I am tired of seeing the same thing over and over again. I’m tired of being the bigger person in this relationship.

“Mercy wants me to go out of this house, she gives me trouble. Don’t try to finesse me and think you are in control. We are all adults in this house

“I don’t know how to be in a relationship and she’s making it very difficult, if it was not in this house what you would see would be a different thing,” he said.

Tacha, who only listened while he poured out his mind, tried to calm him down, adding that it is harder to be in a relationship in the BBNaija house than outside.

Watch the video below: