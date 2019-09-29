Ike Evicted From Big Brother Naija Show

by Amaka

Big Brother Naija housemate, Ike has been evicted from the reality show following the exit of fellow housemate, Elozonam.

Ike
Evicted Big Brother Naija housemate, Ike

This is coming after the eviction of Cindy and the disqualification of Tacha.

Information Nigeria recalls the Ultimate Veto Power Holder, Frodd has put him alongside Tacha, Mike, Elozonam and Cindy up for eviction.

Unfortunately, he polled the third least votes as gathered by Deloitte.

This is the end of the road for him.

Mercy and Seyi were able to scale through to the finals alongside Frodd on the basis of Immunity and HoH privileges.

Diane and Omashola are also through to the finals after they escaped nomination (barring any change/disqualification).

Mike is also through to the finals.

