Ike Paints The Shape Of Mercy’ Bum, His Face On The Wall (Video)

Big Brother Naija housemate, Ike was seen painting the shape of his girlfriend’s big bum and his face on the wall on Tuesday.
Biggie had tasked all the housemates to celebrate themselves in the house by painting the walls with unique and memorable designs of their choice.
Ike, who is currently up for eviction, choose to celebrate his experience in the house by painting Mercy’s bum, his face and a ladder which signifies his growth in the house and the paintings turned out to be really nice.
Ike has proved many times that he is truly a creative and one to look out for.
Read Also: Take It Easy My Sisters, No Wound Your Pussy: Tonto Dikeh Advices Ladies As She Buys 3 iphone 11 (VIDEO)
See the video below:
View this post on Instagram
Big brother has asked housemates to spend the day creating images in remembrance of them on the walls of the house…our boy never disappoints,as usual he’s been creative and his visuals say a lot. Ike's ladder signifies the experience he garnered in Biggies house: *growth* , *improvement* and *development* …. Please let’s keep Ike in the house by sending VOTE Ike to 32052🙏🏽
he literally made a nice round shapable backside of Mercy, and is now painting his face…now why do you even think he doesn’t deserve a spot in the finals?…I plead with all of you Ike’s fans and loved 1’s to send VOTE Ike to 32052🙏🏽 #bbnaija pic.twitter.com/fmk0LYroZP
— OFFICIAL IKE BBNAIJA HOUSEMATE (@Ikebbnaija19) September 24, 2019
View this post on Instagram
I bet you didn’t even know Ike had soo much talent in him..these are all his creation and more in the bbn house..please we are pleading with everyone to dwell on his good deeds and how amazing he has been in the house,and throw in some votes for him..please Ike deserves a spot in the finals..he doesn’t deserve to leave..please vote him all day by sending VOTE Ike to 32052🙏🏽