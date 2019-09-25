Ike Paints The Shape Of Mercy’ Bum, His Face On The Wall (Video)

by Amaka

Big Brother Naija housemate, Ike was seen painting the shape of his girlfriend’s big bum and his face on the wall on Tuesday.

Big Brother Naija couple, Mercy and Ike

Biggie had tasked all the housemates to celebrate themselves in the house by painting the walls with unique and memorable designs of their choice.

Ike, who is currently up for eviction, choose to celebrate his experience in the house by painting Mercy’s bum, his face and a ladder which signifies his growth in the house and the paintings turned out to be really nice.

Ike has proved many times that he is truly a creative and one to look out for.

See the video below:

