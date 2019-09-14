IKEDC Staff Flee As Retired Military OfficerThreatened Them With Gun, Machete (VIDEO)

by Eyitemi
The retired military officer
The retired military officer

A video is currently making the rounds on social media, showing the moment a supposed retired military officer pulled his gun on staff of Ikeja Electric Distribution Company(IKEDC) who had gone to his house for official assignment in Fatai Animashaun Street, Magodo, area of Lagos state.

The IKEDC staffs were left with no choice but to take to their heels as the man threatened to gun them down.

Confirming the incident, Felix Ofulue, IKEDC Head of Corporate Communications, said;

“The victims who are members of the Revenue Protection Team of IE were in Magodo Estate to re-certify and seal prepaid meters.
“The objective of the task is to prevent the tampering of meters and ultimately, energy theft.
“However, the irate customer who apparently misconstrued the intent of the team from IE, accosted members of the team, with his pistol and machete and in clear terms, threatened their lives.
“Despite the pleas and explanations by the team that they were on their routine duty, the customer was hell-bent on maiming any of them that dared enter his residence.”

Watch the video below:

