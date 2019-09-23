Ike’s Sister Publicly Approves His Relationship With Mercy (Photo)

by Amaka

Cindy, sister of Big Brother Naija housemate, Ike, has publicly approved her brother’s relationship with curvy video vixen, Mercy.

The pair, who met in the Big Brother Naija House, seem to have developed a romantic relationship over the past two months.

Although, the couple have had their fair share of ups and downs but they have been able to overcome the problems with a deep understanding of themselves.

In reaction to their brewing affair, Cindy shared a tweet, hinting that the couple are “obsessed” with each other, while stating that Mercy is the woman the gangsta has been searching for.

See the exchange below:

