I’m Tired, Ice Prince Says As He Announces Search For Real Woman

Nigerian rapper and Chocolate City co-executive, Ice Prince Zamani is desperately in search superwoman.

The singer made this known via his Twitter handle on Sunday, asking how fans to point him to the direction where he could find one.

Just a day, his colleague, Davido announced his engagement to his long term pregnant girlfriend, Chioma to the admiration of his fans, friends, and co-stars.

Ice Prince was one of the celebrities who congratulated Chioma and Davido, and it appears he too has been beaten by the true love/marriage bug and wants to settle down.

He wrote via Twitter: Pls in this life is there a Supergirl, Woman, chic, babe, apart from your Sister, Niece, and cousin. How do you find them ??? Forget the 2015 way pls !!!! I don tyreee 😡