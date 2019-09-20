In Cowgirl Position, Mercy, Ike Moan In Bed During Foreplay (Video)

Big Brother Naija couple, Mercy and Ike were spotted under the duvet in bed, moaning in the middle of the night in the room.

Many believe the lovebirds were engaging in some lovemaking session while others opined that Ike was merely giving Mercy a foreplay.

Information Nigeria recalls the curvy video vixen had made a pact that she wasn’t going to allow the gangsta have a taste of her ‘pure bliss’ pussy until she gets her engagement ring, perhaps she had forgotten about it.

Watch the video below: