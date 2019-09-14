Increament In VAT Is To Pay New Minimum Wage: Shehu Sani Reveals

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani took to his social media page to make a bogus revelation that the newly increased Value Added Tax (VAT) by the Federal Government is a way to source for funds to pay for the new minimum wage.

The issue of the increased VAT and the refusal of the FG to implement the new minimum wage have generated huge debates on social media.

The former lawmaker has also contributed to the ongoing debate by pointing out that increment in VAT is an attempt to source for fund to pay the new minimum wage.

He described this act as “robbing Peter to pay Paul.” See his tweet below: