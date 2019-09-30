Independence Day: Don’t Make Negative Comments — Apostle Suleman Begs Nigerians

As Nigeria prepares to celebrate her 59th Independent Anniversary on Tuesday, October 1, Apostle Johnson Suleman has urged Nigerian to avoid making negative statements.

The founder of the Omega Fire Ministries worldwide said this on Monday via his Twitter handle, while urging Nigerians to be very positive in their utterances on Tuesday.

The cleric said it is no doubt that the country has been bedevilled with selfish and greedy politicians but noted that these politicians will get their rewards.

The cleric further advised Nigerians not to verbally mutilate the country anymore.

“Nigeria is 59 tomorrow…pls let’s be positive in our utterances…negativity has gotten us nowhere..yes, we have been inflicted with selfish leaders and greedy politicians..they will get their reward..but we won’t verbally mutilate our nation anymore..pls speak positive 2moro.”