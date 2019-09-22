Infidelity: Man Catches His Wife Of 10 Years In Bed With Another Man

by Temitope Alabi
Cheating wife

A US man hs taken to Twitter to report a case of infidelity, recounting how he caught his wife of 10 years cheating on him.

According to the man, he had walked into his home and met his wife in bed with another man on their matrimonial bed.

Read Also: “How I caught my cheating wife – she had sex with her boss”

The man has since gone on to share the photo he took of them on social media and has announced that he is officially single for the first time in 10 years.

He went on to state that he has never lived alone and hopes he enjoys this new phase of his life.

Read his tweets below;

Cheating wife
Cheating wife
Tags from the story
infidelity
