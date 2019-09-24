Infinix Mobility Empowers Upcoming Music Stars And Fans At Infinix Hot 8 Concert Launch

Ann Landers – An American advice columnist once said, “At every party, there are two kinds of people — those who want to go home and those who don’t. The trouble is, they are usually married to each other. “

This was certainly not the case with the INFINIX HOT 8 concert, as no one was ready to leave the party. Some parties start out slow and casual, then heats up gradually until it reaches the climax, but this event was splendid right from start to finish.

A host of Infinix fans trooped into the University of Lagos sports centre over the weekend, all brimming with smiles on their faces, fully expectant and ready to have a swell time at the Infinix HOT 8 concert. You can be sure that regardless of the platform, whether online or offline, the Infinix XClub fans have always proven to be the liveliest group of people, full of life and energy.

Fans were treated to an exclusive music experience as they witnessed entertaining performances from more than forty (40) upcoming artistes, after which some of Nigeria’s finest artiste such as Afro-pop musician Qdot and Mayorkun, graced the stage to take the thrilling experience to a whole new level.

The event gave room for a clear appreciation and empowerment of young talent as some of the featured artists had their first ever public appearance on a grand stage at the HOT 8 concert, performing in front of over twenty thousand young adults. These rising artistes were glad to be on stage and shared the experience with the vibrant audience, further complementing the brands intent of amplifying the entertainment experience of its target audience.

The concert was packed with loads of entertaining activities starting from the online photo booth engagement, where participants were instructed to take pictures in the Infinix photo booth, post online with the hashtag #infinixhot8concert, and gather engagement to stand a chance of winning awesome prizes. Winners from this engagement were duly rewarded with the new Infinix HOT 8 device; this broadened the smile on the faces of the already excited fans and gave them a hint that more was yet to come.

More lucky attendees also walked away with the Infinix HOT 8 device and other branded gift items in other sessions of the event, courtesy of Infinix Mobility partnership with Google and media streaming company Boomplay, who gave out four new devices amongst other gift items.

Infinix Mobility reiterates its commitment towards amplifying the entertainment experience of its young and vibrant target audience and empowering them to go beyond the norm in their areas of expertise through the provision of premium smartphone devices.

