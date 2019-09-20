Insecurity: Gbajabiamila Fumes Over Failure Of Service Chiefs To Honour Invitation

by Verity
Femi Gbajabiamila

Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker of the house of representatives, has expressed his anger over the failure of service chiefs to honour an invitation to a meeting on security.

The meeting was scheduled to hold at the National Assembly Complex on Friday, but the service chiefs failed to show up.

The speaker said he will report the service chiefs to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Tukur Buratai, chief of army staff; Sadique Abubakar, chief of air staff; Ibok-Ete Ibas, chief of naval staff; and Bashir Magashi, minister of defence, all sent representatives to the meeting.

Gbajabiamila said: “I am almost embarrassed to tell you the truth. There was no call placed to my office to explain why, just sending accountants and representatives. ”

Read Also: Speaker Gbajabiamila Teaches In Govt-Owned School In Katsina (PHOTOS)

“We will postpone this meeting till Monday morning, I will personally see the president myself because we are supposed to work as one.

“I know some of these chiefs were somewhere yesterday night, I’m aware of that. It shows the disdain for this institution.

“I don’t know of any parliament in the world where the head of parliament will call the service chiefs on a nagging problem on how to resolve it and you won’t show up.”

Idris Wase, deputy speaker, said he is insulted by the absence of the service chiefs.

“I am insulted and feel insulted that this institution will make a proclamation, ‘come let us discuss our problems’ and the people in charge are not here,” he said.

“If the presiding officer will make a call and those responsible do not come, what will now become of the standing committees.

“As I was coming in, I saw one of the service chiefs going to Zuba, we crossed our way. There has to be a reprimand and we need to let the president know of that.”

Gbajabiamila subsequently adjourned the meeting till Monday.

Tags from the story
Femi Gbajabiamila, Muhammadu Buhari, Service Chiefs
