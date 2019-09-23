Insecurity: Service Chiefs Appear Before House Of Representatives

by Olayemi Oladotun

The Federal House of Representatives on Monday met with heads of security agencies across the country.

In a tweet by the lower legislative chamber, it said the meeting was aimed at discussing the security situation of Nigeria.

The service chiefs had on last week Friday failed to appear before the house.

The Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, who had expressed disappointment at the action of the service chiefs described it as an insult to the Parliament.

He thereafter promised to report the matter to President Muhammadu Buhari.

All the Service Chiefs, including Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, as well as the Inspector General of Police, (IGP) Mohammed Adamu, were ably represented in the meeting which held behind closed doors.

