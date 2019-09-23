Insecurity: Service Chiefs Appear Before House Of Representatives

The Federal House of Representatives on Monday met with heads of security agencies across the country.

In a tweet by the lower legislative chamber, it said the meeting was aimed at discussing the security situation of Nigeria.

Speaker @femigbaja and the @HouseNGR leadership are in a closed door meeting for a Security briefing from the Service Chiefs. The Chief of Defense Staff apologized for not being at the meeting scheduled for an earlier date, he said it was not out of disrespect to the house. pic.twitter.com/zbx1DSHDrG — Speaker of the House of Representatives (@SpeakerGbaja) September 23, 2019

The service chiefs had on last week Friday failed to appear before the house.

The Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, who had expressed disappointment at the action of the service chiefs described it as an insult to the Parliament.

He thereafter promised to report the matter to President Muhammadu Buhari.

All the Service Chiefs, including Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, as well as the Inspector General of Police, (IGP) Mohammed Adamu, were ably represented in the meeting which held behind closed doors.