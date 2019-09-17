Instagram Comedian Sydneytalker Carries Davido Like A Baby (Photos)

by Amaka

Popular Instagram comedian, Sydneytalker was recently pictured carrying DMW boss, Davido like a child after they  both shot a comedy skit.

Sydneytalker and Davido
Internet sensation, Sydneytalker and popular singer, Davido

The comedian revealed that he is set to drop the video featuring the ‘Blow My Mind’ crooner on Tuesday with a condition that he gets 30,000 comments on his post.

Syndeytalker was also spotted with the singer’s crew members, Peruzzi, Aloma Obama, Dammy Krane.

The internet sensation took to his Instagram page to share the photos and to show his appreciation to the singer for being humble and kind towards him.

Read Also: Make Love To Your Girlfriend 12-15 Times A Week: Joro Olumofin Tells Men (Video)

See the post below:

Tags from the story
Dammy Krane, Davido, obama, Peruzzi, Sydneytalker
0

You may also like

Adebayo Salami celebrates Ronke odusanya on her birthday (Photos)

Designer, Maryam Elisha of RikatobyMe, tenders public apology to actress Mercy Aigbe and aggrieved bride over the controversial wedding reception dress

Davido’s Hit Songs “Fall” And “IF” Gains Over 60 Million Views

Seun And Femi Kuti Are The Perfect Duo On The Cover Of Genevieve Magazine

Caitlyn Jenner Was Paid $5m For New Docu-series, ‘I Am Cait’

“Nothing wrong with sexual immorality, God understands” – Rex Omar

Comedian Calls His Wife Christabel Ugly

Cristiano Ronaldo: “I have no relationship with Lionel Messi”

Cristiano Ronaldo: “I have no relationship with Lionel Messi”

I Can’t Be Kidnapped In Delta State, Richard Mofe Damijo Declares, Reveals Why

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *