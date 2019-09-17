Instagram Comedian Sydneytalker Carries Davido Like A Baby (Photos)

Popular Instagram comedian, Sydneytalker was recently pictured carrying DMW boss, Davido like a child after they both shot a comedy skit.

The comedian revealed that he is set to drop the video featuring the ‘Blow My Mind’ crooner on Tuesday with a condition that he gets 30,000 comments on his post.

Syndeytalker was also spotted with the singer’s crew members, Peruzzi, Aloma Obama, Dammy Krane.

The internet sensation took to his Instagram page to share the photos and to show his appreciation to the singer for being humble and kind towards him.

See the post below: