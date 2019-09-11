International Students Can Now Work In UK After Graduation’ – Boris Johnson

The British Government has made it known that international students will now be able to stay and work in the UK after graduating.

The new policy added that there will be no limit to the number of students who can apply as those who have the student visa can switch to a skilled worker visa if they find a job which meets the relevant criteria.

The Guardian UK also reported that as from next year, all international graduates could qualify for a two-year period to work in the UK so as to increase their chances of finding long-term employment after studying.

“The measure goes further than the Home Office’s latest immigration white paper, which proposed extending the four-month limit to six months and the limit for those with doctorates to a year,” Guardian stated.

“It is a return to the policy that was scrapped by the coalition government in 2012 when Theresa May, as then home secretary, said the two-year post-study work visa was “too generous.”

The Prime Minister also stated that the new immigration route is a way of making Britain “open to the brightest and best from across the globe.”

The new policy will see to graduates staying and working for two years after completing their studies.

Students, however, are required to have successfully completed a degree from a trusted UK university or higher education provider with a track record of upholding immigration checks.