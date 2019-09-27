InterswitchSPAK 1.0 Finalist, Stephany Ugboaja, Emerges As 2019 WAEC’s Best Candidate

The InterswitchSPAK 1.0 competition though ended still has lingering perks on its participants. Sixteen-year-old participant – Stephany Chizobam Ugboaja of Jesuit Memorial Secondary School, Port-Harcourt has emerged as overall best WAEC candidate with straight A’s in the 2019 WAEC examination outshining over a million of her counterparts across Nigeria.

Stephany was amongst the 81 students to qualify for the InterswitchSPAK 1.0 and participated in the Masterclass, Innovation Challenge and TV Quiz show. Though she didn’t make it to the final stage, she contributed immensely to the team she was assigned to as their leader. They were tasked to proffer a solution ‘to help promote learning beyond a formal Institution, as a tool to tackling the out-of-school issue prevalent in our society, leveraging technology’.

Elated Stephany shared that her brilliant WAEC results gave her a sense of fulfillment knowing that her hard work eventually paid off. She was grateful to InterswitchSPAK for making her realize that female students can also excel in STEM subjects. Preparing for the various rounds of the TV quiz show also prompted her to constantly study; which in turn helped get her ready for her final examinations.

The InterswitchSPAK 1.0 Switch-a-Future project is a CSR initiative of the Interswitch Group focused on driving increased interest in the study of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) subjects among Senior Secondary School students across Africa.The project gives the participants a robust experience that should inspire them to become Africa’s problem solvers and catalysts for jobs creation.

You can watch Stephany’s presentation at the Innovation Challenge on InterswitchSPAK Youtube channel.

