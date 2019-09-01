IPOB Should Apologize To Southeast Governors – Ohanaeze

Following a statement allegedly made by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, that South-East governors colluded with soldiers and Federal government to carry out Operation Python Dance in the region, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, has asked the group to apologise to all governors and people of the region.

This was made known in a statement by Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, President General Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, sent to Vanguard.

The statement reads in part; “Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide described as timely the resolutions of the expanded meeting of South-East Governors, Security Agents and Stakeholders in Enugu over the weekend.

“It will solve the issue of insecurity brewing from suspected activities of herdsmen and checkmating other forms of criminalities being perpetuated under the guise of Cattle movement from one Community to another, which mostly has resulted to the destruction of farm crops, raping Igbo mothers and daughters, kidnapping and other nefarious activities.

“South East Governors had been absolved and vindicated of any involvement in the last operation Python Dance by the security agents.

“Their resolution has put to an end the suspicion brewing in some quarters over their alleged involvement in the operation.

“Now our governors are cleared and vindicated, IPOB should openly or secretly apologize to the South East Governors and change tactics in their modus operandi for peaceful co existence.

“We equally Urge the newly inaugurated South East Security Committee led by Maj. Gen Abel Obi Umahi, to engage the existing neighborhood watch across 95 LGAs of South East and return the dreaded Bakassi vigilante groups to compliment the effort of security agents who may compromise when dealing with issues bothering on Herdsmen/farmers clash because of tribal sentiments.