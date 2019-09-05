IPOB Should Beat Nigerians Who Attend World Economic Forum In South Africa: Fani Kayode

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has condemned the Nigerians who plan on attending the World Economic Forum in South Africa.
The former minister expressed that any Nigerian who attends the economic summit in South Africa should be given the same treatment meted out to former deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu by IPOB members in Germany.
See his tweet:
Nigerians that attend the World Economic Forum in South Africa deserve to be sent to Nuremberg, Germany for the next yam festival!
They are pissing on the blood and dancing on the graves of their compatriots that have been tortured, maimed and butchered in the streets of SA.
— Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) September 5, 2019