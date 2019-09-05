IPOB Should Beat Nigerians Who Attend World Economic Forum In South Africa: Fani Kayode

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has condemned the Nigerians who plan on attending the World Economic Forum in South Africa.

Fani-Kayode
Femi Fani-Kayode

The former minister expressed that any Nigerian who attends the economic summit in South Africa should be given the same treatment meted out to former deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu by IPOB members in Germany.

See his tweet:

Tags from the story
femi fani kayode, germany, Ike Ekweremadu, IPOB, south Africa, World Economic Forum, xenophobic attacks
0

You may also like

Suspended Plateau PDP Chair Resigns, Declares Governorship Ambition

PDP Calls On Nigerians To Unite Against Terrorism

Yemi Osinbajo

Dont Be A PROFESSOR That Doesn’t PROFESS – Omokri To Osinbajo

Ex-Minister, Oby Ezekwesili

Why I Attended World Economic Forum In South Africa – Ezekwesili

Former Anambra Governor Peter Obi Dumps APGA, Joins PDP

PDP Is Responsible For Criticism Of Aregbesola’s Achievements – Osun Govt

Lar Displayed Patriotic Zeal In His Service To The Nation – Buhari

#Not-Too-Young-To-Run: PDP Deputy governorship candidate is 39 while APC deputy governorship candidate is 74 – Fayose

Wike Recalls Suspended Commissioners, Head of Service

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *