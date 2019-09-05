Irate Mob Burn Down APC Office In Katsina

Scene of the incident
Some Irate mob has razed down the office of the All Progressive Congress(APC) in Damusa Local Government Area of Katsina.

The mob was said to be protesting what it described as ‘complicity’ on the part of Alhaji Inuwa, the Secretary to the Katsina State Government, towards the armed banditry attacks plaguing areas in the central and southern part of the state.

Trouble started after traders who were returning from  Danmusa market were ambushed by bandits, leaving one of the traders dead.

This made the irate mob head for their district head’s palace and he was said to have fled on sighting the protesters.

They then moved to the APC office in the town and set it ablaze.

