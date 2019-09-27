Is It True Your Trucks Kill More Nigerians Than AIDS? Fani-Kayode Asks Dangote

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has taken a swipe at Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote over his comment that fellow billionaire, Bill Gates opened his eyes to the challenges in Nigeria’s health sector.

The former minister expressed sadness that a foreigner was the one who brought the Nigerian billionaire’s attention to the decay in the health sector.

Going further, the former minister queried the billionaire on the numerous accidents that have been caused by some of his trucks conveying goods.

