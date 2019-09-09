Is Your Son Seeing All These Your Naked Videos? Fans Ask Angela Okorie

by Eyitemi
Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie, is currently being attacked on social media over the outfit she wore in a photo she released on her Instagram page on Monday.

Fans, while besieging her comment section, have been trolling her with some telling her that the body she is flaunting is already expired.

What she wrote on her page:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I finally got a guru makeup artist in Benin @d.a.s.h_glam_by_daisy Thanks for this look 🥰😘😜 #

A post shared by Angela Okorie (@realangelaokorie) on Sep 7, 2019 at 7:02am PDT

What Nigerians are saying:

