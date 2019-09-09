Is Your Son Seeing All These Your Naked Videos? Fans Ask Angela Okorie

Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie, is currently being attacked on social media over the outfit she wore in a photo she released on her Instagram page on Monday.

Read Also: Mercy Johnson Is A Witch, She Attacked Me Physically And Spiritually — Actress Angela Okorie

Fans, while besieging her comment section, have been trolling her with some telling her that the body she is flaunting is already expired.

What she wrote on her page:

What Nigerians are saying: