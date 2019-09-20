It Is Not True That President Buhari Doesn’t Know How To Govern: Osinbajo

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has said it is not true that President Muhammadu Buhari doesn’t know how to govern it’s just that there are people sabotaging his administration.

Osinbajo said this while speaking at a church service held in honour of the late Moroluke, mother of Ola Olukorede, secretary to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), in Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti State, on Friday.

Matthew Ajao, the minister in the church had accused the country’s political leaders of giving themselves “access to everything” while leaving the masses to suffer.

Reacting to this, Osinbajo said: “I became frightened when the man of God said only those of us in powers are enjoying. This is not true. We have done our best for Nigerians. ”

“The concern of President Buhari, All Progressives Congress and those of us in his government is for Nigeria to move forward; and we shall achieve this.

“All the good social investment programmes such as TraderMoni, the N-POWER and others will soon start to bear fruit and manifest.

“We are all going to benefit from Buhari’s administration. This country requires everybody to be on board to work hard.

“It is not true that President Buhari doesn’t know how to govern.

“It is not because we have not done enough; there are saboteurs and many fifth columnists working against us. But we are going to triumph.”