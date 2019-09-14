It Is Wicked To Have Kids You Can’t Care For: Reno Omokri

Social media critic, Reno Omokri has taken a swipe at poor parents who have multiple children they can’t cater for.

Omokri’s opinion has led to an online reactions and debate.

Omokri tweeted:

“It sounds wicked, but before you give to someone tugging at your conscience for money to feed their kids, ask yourself why they had kids they couldn’t cater for? There are exemptions. But in most cases, it is wicked to have kids you can’t care for! #FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets.”

Although, some people agreed with him, others shared a different point of view.

