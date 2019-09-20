It Wasn’t Rape, Both Teacher, Pregnant 12-Year-Old Pupil Were Lovers: NUT Chairman

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) Chairman in Adamawa State, Rodney Nathan has dismissed reports that a teacher in the state raped a 12-year-old schoolgirl in Namtari.

According to the NUT Chairman, the schoolgirl was a student of Government Secondary School and the suspect was a primary school teacher in a village in Adamawa State.

The union leader said the Adamawa Police command and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps shouldn’t jump into conclusion that it was rape as the 12-year-old student had keys to the teacher’s house as at the time of his arrest.

He said “One cannot call a mutual relationship between a schoolgirl and her teacher who are mutually in love a rape case.

He added that the fact that the girl was “carrying a six-month pregnancy, (was) an indication that a long-term relationship had existed between the teacher and the schoolgirl.”

“At what point did the rape take place, was it six months ago, or now that it was discovered the schoolgirl is carrying a six-month pregnancy?”

He also accused the girl’s parents and the village who he claims knew about the affair but did nothing to stop it.