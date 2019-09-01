“It Won’t Be Better For EFCC” – Naira Marley Says On Stage In Dubai

by Amaka

Controversial indigenous rapper, Naira Marley has further taken his rant to another country, Dubai.

Naira Marley
Controversial rapper, Naira Marley

Information Nigeria recalls Naira Marley was arrested back in May in connection with internet scam by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The singer, who was billed to perform at a show in Dubai, showed up but began cussing out EFCC on stage.

The ‘Soapy’ crooner is yet to get over his arrest after tagging all Nigerian citizens as Ole (thief).

Watch the video below:

0

