Italian Region To Pay Nigerians, Others N9M To Live In Village

According to Guardian reports, Molise, an unpopular region in Italy, has announced plans to pay Nigerians and other immigrants an active residency allowance of €700 per month which amounts to 281k in Nigerian currency.

According to reports, the payment would go on for the period of three years with the intention of encouraging immigrants to migrate to the less popular region.

Also, parts of the condition for qualification for the scheme are that each immigrant is expected to open a business and the population of each village is to be kept under 2,000.

Confirming the report, Donato Toma, the president of Molise said:

It’s a way to breathe life into our towns while also increasing the population. If we had offered funding, it would have been yet another charity gesture,”