It’s An Insult To Say We Shouldn’t Spend N5.5bn On Cars: Senator Abdullahi

by Amaka

Senator Yahaya Abdullahi of Kebbi North sees nothing wrong in the National Assembly buying sports utility vehicles worth N5.5bn for federal lawmakers.

Senator Abdullahi Yahaya
9th Senate Leader, Abdullahi Yahaya (APC)

Information Nigeria recalls the report had sparked an outrage among Nigerians who felt that the money should be used for the betterment of the country.

Abdullahi, however, had a different opinion as he said it is an insult to say that a Senator of the Federal Republic cannot ride a jeep in Nigeria.

“Ministers are given official cars, not just one car. In some cases, the ministers that never run for any election get three to four cars. There are directors who have more than three or four jeeps at their disposal.

“I was a Perm Sec, so I know what obtains in government. So for someone to come out and say, a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria should not be given an ordinary Jeep is wrong.

“I think that is an insult. People do not really appreciate the role Senators play in the national polity. This issue of cars is mischievous or complete lack of appreciation of the work that senators do.

“Several of these senators are the ones ensuring that they provide water for their communities because the local governments in most states are no longer functioning,” he said.

“It is an insult to say that a senator of the Federal Republic cannot ride a jeep in Nigeria. It is an insult. I know what ministers get; we cannot even compare ourselves to ministers because we are higher than the minister(s).

“For you to say that a senator of the Federal Republic cannot drive a jeep today — come on, that is an insult. Go and tell the people that the work that we do is more than the work of ministers,” he added.

