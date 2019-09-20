Iyabo Ojo’s Daughter, Priscilla Clears The Air On Relationship With Lil Kesh

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla Ajoke Ojo appeared on a fresh episode of ‘Question Till Mouth Pain You’ on BBC News Pidgin.



The brand ambassador, who is slowly breaking away from her mother’s shadow, opens up on how she makes money from social media.

Priscilla disclosed that she doesn’t like answering questions regarding her relationship but she didn’t fail to give tips on how to deal with breakups, based on experience.

The youngster also denied being romantically involved with Lil Kesh.

The Babcock University student did a great job at mimicking her mom.

Watch the video below: